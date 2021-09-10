Rutherford High School 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Rutherford high school held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday morning. Before the school bell rang, students, teachers, and local first responders gathered in the courtyard to remember the day our nation was under attack 20 years ago. The junior R.O.T.C program hoisted up the American flag at half staff, the marching band played patriotic music, and a few students read poetry reflecting back on that day.

“All of our students were not born when this event occurred. I am amazed at how well they did. It just shows that certain historical events just resonate with americans,” Principal of Rutherford High School, Coy Pilson said.

“It’s very important for people to remember what happened that fateful day and just like what Mr. Pilson said...how the United States came together,” Special Education Teacher at Rutherford High School said.

This is a tradition that Rutherford high school has participated in for 20 years, and will continue to uphold through years to come.

