Thursday Evening Forecast

Cooler and drier air filters in tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cool front is passing through the panhandle tonight that will allow for cooler, less humid air to arrive by Friday morning. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s inland and upper 60s to near 70 at the coast. Friday will be sunny and dry with less humid air. Highs will still be warm, but tolerable... in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be N/NE at 5mph. The weekend will get off to a nice start, but it will gradually become more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be low this weekend.

