Advertisement

Walton County receives more than $1.1 million from DeSantis

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials found out Wednesday the county would be receiving more than $1.1 million. It’s through the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund, as well as the Rural Infrastructure Fund.

“They are going to help us do even more and this is a tremendous benefit for not only the EDA but for all of Walton County,” EDA Executive Director Bill Imfeld said.

Half a million dollars that the county received from the Job Growth Grant Fund will help pay for roadway, water, and sewer infrastructure improvements at the Woodland Commerce Park.

“This infrastructure we believe will end up supporting 1,000 jobs with this entire project,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Another $625,000 coming to the county through the Rural Infrastructure Fund will help improve broadband internet access throughout all of Walton County.

“Funds are part of a bigger plan to ensure the entire county is covered by broadband by June of 2022,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was in DeFuniak Springs Thursday to present the checks.

“And we just try to evaluate the projects that will have the best impacts. And so the project here in Walton County we think, I mean honestly, the money is great but we think the impact is going to be far greater than the amount of investment that we are putting in. So that is a really really good thing and I know folks will really be excited about that,” DeSantis said. ”

County officials say these funds are going to significantly speed up the plans the county has had in place for a while now.

“It has taken a long time to get going we were very fortunate on short turnaround for this particular grant opportunity,” Imfeld said.

Officials say these grants are a chance to rapidly expand more opportunities in all of Walton County.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Friday Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary...
Local doctor speaks out on use of Ivermectin for COVID
Lequentin Williams was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Outrigger Lounge in...
One Outrigger Lounge shooting suspect arrested, other still at large
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle
The residents are not only upset about the trees but what they believe their neighborhood and...
Seagrove residents speak out about a potential development
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

Arnold is the only high school to have this artifact.
Honoring and remembering the lives lost on 9/11 at Arnold High School
Less humid and slightly cooler weather is returning to NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast
According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr.,...
Escaped Gulf County inmate caught
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic