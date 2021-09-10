Walton County receives more than $1.1 million from DeSantis

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials found out Wednesday the county would be receiving more than $1.1 million. It’s through the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund, as well as the Rural Infrastructure Fund.

“They are going to help us do even more and this is a tremendous benefit for not only the EDA but for all of Walton County,” EDA Executive Director Bill Imfeld said.

Half a million dollars that the county received from the Job Growth Grant Fund will help pay for roadway, water, and sewer infrastructure improvements at the Woodland Commerce Park.

“This infrastructure we believe will end up supporting 1,000 jobs with this entire project,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Another $625,000 coming to the county through the Rural Infrastructure Fund will help improve broadband internet access throughout all of Walton County.

“Funds are part of a bigger plan to ensure the entire county is covered by broadband by June of 2022,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was in DeFuniak Springs Thursday to present the checks.

“And we just try to evaluate the projects that will have the best impacts. And so the project here in Walton County we think, I mean honestly, the money is great but we think the impact is going to be far greater than the amount of investment that we are putting in. So that is a really really good thing and I know folks will really be excited about that,” DeSantis said. ”

County officials say these funds are going to significantly speed up the plans the county has had in place for a while now.

“It has taken a long time to get going we were very fortunate on short turnaround for this particular grant opportunity,” Imfeld said.

Officials say these grants are a chance to rapidly expand more opportunities in all of Walton County.

