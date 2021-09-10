Warrior Beach Retreat returns to the Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you were out and about Thursday you might have heard a lot of sirens and chanting on the roads. Those are the sounds of Warrior Beach Retreat being back in Panama City Beach this week.

“It’s been a nice time to reconnect with each other, reconnect with other veterans and reconnect with God,” Joseph Rodgers, an Army soldier, said.

A parade was held for the first time in two years due to COVID. We’re told thousands of people usually line the streets to pay their respects.

“It means to me personally that we have the freedom and all these people who fought for our country will have people to know why we exist,” retired Marine and parade attendee Larry Federico said.

And to help make it what the warriors consider a time of “hope and healing.”

“Because all these guys served after 9/11, so what’s been happening lately has been tough for them,” Warrior Beach Retreat Founder Linda Cope.

A Warrior Beach Retreat has never been held during the week of 9/11. With this being the 20th anniversary, they said it makes this retreat that much more memorable.

“It’s kind of hurtful to remember, but we’re thankful for our nation and for these men who have served since then to keep us free,” Cope said.

The men and women who fought to keep us free said it’s a time for couples to connect with other people who have been through the same situations.

“You don’t have to explain things, you don’t have to justify anything, you can just talk and be open and they understand and they’ve been there,” Army wife Lori Geist said.

A feeling some describe as healing.

“That ‘oh, I’m not alone in this.’ and it’s very healing to be around people that understand and talk the same language that we talk,” Army wife Jill Rodgers said.

But most would describe this retreat as a feeling of family right away.

“It’s comforting knowing you’ve got your brothers and sisters right there with you,” Damon Geist, an Army soldier, said.

Comfort they know they’ll have even after the warriors leave.

Cope said they have a busy weekend with fun-filled events. She said she’s especially excited for a dinner cruise tomorrow, with a special escort from the Coast Guard.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.