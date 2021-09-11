Advertisement

Arnold High School holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Arnold High School holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Arnold High School holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 10, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The students who are currently attending Arnold High School were not alive on September 11, 2001. However, they are making sure that they never forget those who lost their lives that day.

“Most of the kids that we spoke to today -- well all of them -- none of them were born yet,” said Ray Morgan, Panama City Beach fire chief. “70 million people have been born since 9/11. So as more people come up and come of age, it loses something.”

There were many speakers at the event and all had the same message for the students to promote unity among one another.

“To me, it is very important because as a teenager in the world we live in, we can get divided and it just hasn’t been going very well. ... The way America looks right now is not the way that we should look,” Erin Burke, Arnold senior, said. “We all need to be one, and I hope that the speeches that they gave today and the message delivered to our student body can help pull us together. "

The school is also now home to one of the 54 pieces of the pentagon from 9/11. According to Bay District Schools officials, it is the only high school in the country to have a block.

