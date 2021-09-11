Aviation Operations In The Air and On the Ground on 9/11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A possible hijack was in progress. American Airlines Flight 11 was flying at 41 thousand feet, heading southbound in the vicinity of Albany, New York.

We spoke with the Air Traffic Manager of New York Air Route Traffic Center from 9/11, who is now an Assistant Professor of Air Traffic Management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Michael McCormick.

“We started to move different aircraft around to try to get a visual sighting of American 11. United 175 then checked on the frequency coming from Boston center and the pilot told the controller they had heard something odd on the radio. It sounded like somebody was in the cockpit,” McCormick said.

McCormick confirmed the possible hijacking and asked the pilots of United flight 175 if they had a visual report on American Airlines Flight 11.

“I asked the Newark tower to look out the window and up the Hudson River and be on the lookout for a Boeing 767. I heard a controller behind me and to my right say, I have another one. That was in fact United 175,” McCormick said.

United 175 then crashed into the twin towers.

“I immediately shut down the airspace in New York center,” McCormick said.

He says it was the only way he knew he could stop further attacks from happening.

“In addition to shutting down all of New York’s airspace, approximately a half hour later, they shut down all of the airspace across the United States,” McCormick said.

Once the U.S. airspace was shut down, the security and safety of passengers on the ground was also a top priority. We reached out to Parker McClellan who is the Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. “The interesting thing about this airport is that it was the first airport built following 911,” McClellan said.

On 9/11, he was the Senior Director at Orlando Executive Airport along with Orlando International Airport.

“We were working very tightly with the FAA Federal security manager. We were getting play by plays of what was happening when the White House made the declaration for all the airplanes to land, ”McClellan said.

The terrorist attacks that day were just the beginning of the changes that were to come for the aviation industry.

“It took us many days to restore the system back up after September 11th because we had to come up with all new protocols for how to ensure the safety and security of flight,” McCormick said.

According to McClellan, what happened on 9/11 made them enhance security and wanted to make what they were doing better. “It’s all about making it safe and comfortable for you all to travel. If you feel safe in an airplane, you are more likely to travel, and we want you to feel that way throughout your journey.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.