Don Arias remembers brother lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday marks 20 years since terrorists attacked the U.S. killing nearly 3,000 people. One of those victims was the brother of a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel at Tyndall Air Force Base.

The terrorist attacks that took place on September 11th, 2001 affected people across the country. That day, Don Arias was an Air Force Major Working at Tyndall. He watched as the first plane hit the north tower.

“Right away my thoughts were my little brother who worked in the World Trade Center. I gave him a call,” said Don.

Adam Arias was working in the south tower when the attacks occurred. He was describing the chaos he was seeing on the phone with Don.

“And he says ‘I gotta go man’ and my last words to him were ‘go home’ and we hung up and that was the last I ever talked to him,” said Don.

But Don said Adam made his way out of the office leading some of his co-workers to safety.

“He was assisting police officers and firemen and the injured,” said Don.

Although the south tower was the second to be hit, it was the first to collapse.

“And my brother got caught up in that collapse and that was that,” said Don.

Adam was only 37-years-old when he was killed.

“He was some of the best and brightest that America had to offer, much like many of the people who perished that day,” said Don.

That didn’t stop Don from traveling to Manhattan. On September 15th, Don documented the monumental mess that was once the World Trade Center.

“For what people are calling Ground Zero, the devastation was complete and utter and video just can’t represent the human toll,” said Don.

Devastation that he said should make us strive to be better Americans, to be worthy of all the sacrifices made that day and since.

“If we’re going to send America’s sons and daughters to fight wars against terrorism, we have to be worthy of that,” said Don.

Being worthy, he said by taking a stand and doing something about it.

“It means maybe helping others, maybe serving your country, serving your community, you know be an American worth fighting for,” said Don.

A fight that Don and many others choose to stand for as we remember those lost.

Adam was the eighth body to be recovered on 9/11 and was laid to rest over ten days later.

