High School Football Week Three Scores and Highlights for Friday, September 10th

By Julia Daniels and Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Mosley 42 Arnold 14

Walton 54 Jay 17

Rutherford 13 Wewahitchka 12

Freeport 47 Holmes 34

Marianna 0 Blountstown 18

Fort Walton Beach 8 Niceville 45

Bozeman 20 Chipley 26

Rocky Bayou 13 Baker 49

Munroe 36 North Bay Haven 0

Liberty 35 Cottondale 6

Chiles 7 Choctaw 31

Graceville Sneads (postponed to September 30th)

Port St. Joe Vernon (canceled)

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

