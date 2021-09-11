High School Football Week Three Scores and Highlights for Friday, September 10th
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Mosley 42 Arnold 14
Walton 54 Jay 17
Rutherford 13 Wewahitchka 12
Freeport 47 Holmes 34
Marianna 0 Blountstown 18
Fort Walton Beach 8 Niceville 45
Bozeman 20 Chipley 26
Rocky Bayou 13 Baker 49
Munroe 36 North Bay Haven 0
Liberty 35 Cottondale 6
Chiles 7 Choctaw 31
Graceville Sneads (postponed to September 30th)
Port St. Joe Vernon (canceled)
