Pineapple Willy’s “Pay It Forward” event racks up $100K
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s “Pay It Forward” event wrapped up a couple of weeks ago and brought in a huge chunk of change for local organizations.
Between August 23rd and 27th, the business raised $90,000 in food sales profit.
Officials say they donated $60,000 of it to beach care services, $15,000 to BASIC of NWFL, and $15,000 to Paws & Claws.
However, they say they wanted to keep it going and truly “pay it forward,” so they threw in another $10,000.
Half of that extra money went to Lavished Ministries and the other to Mercy Chefs.
