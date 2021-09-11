Pineapple Willy’s “Pay It Forward” event racks up $100K

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s “Pay It Forward” event wrapped up a couple of weeks ago and brought in a huge chunk of change for local organizations.

Between August 23rd and 27th, the business raised $90,000 in food sales profit.

Officials say they donated $60,000 of it to beach care services, $15,000 to BASIC of NWFL, and $15,000 to Paws & Claws.

However, they say they wanted to keep it going and truly “pay it forward,” so they threw in another $10,000.

Half of that extra money went to Lavished Ministries and the other to Mercy Chefs.

