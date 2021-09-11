Residents that live near Bear Creek share flooding concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents that live near Bear Creek are looking for answers after dealing with years of flooding and home repairs.

“There has got to be an explanation and a reason or a cause for us to be flooded since (Hurricane) Michael,” Bear Creek resident Mary Lynn Keller-Clements said.

Clements said she is asking local and state officials for help.

“We need help,” Clements said. “We need people to be accountable. We need guidance, we need advice, but we need those that are in charge to step up to the plate and own this with us. We have some resources we have manpower but we cannot do this alone.”

Angela Wadsworth also lives near Bear Creek. She says she feels like she should give up. If you look at her home, the foundation is cracking.

“So we have been battling this for a long time,” Wadsworth said. “I love it here, but honestly, I am ready to walk away. I just cannot do it anymore.”

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore says the loss of trees after Hurricane Michael and debris in the creek is causing the flooding.

“The county has no authority over the waterways,” Moore said. “So we are trying to work with state officials and talking to them and advocating on behalf of the citizens of Bay County to try and come up with a resolution.”

Moore believes the way to fix the flooding problem is to have money set aside to clean out Bear Creek.

We reached out to State Senator George Gainer, who said lawmakers will work with the county.

There will be a community meeting on Saturday at 5 p.m. where residents will share their concerns with community leaders. The meeting will be at the Outpost on South Bear Creek Road.

