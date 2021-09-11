Advertisement

Residents that live near Bear Creek share flooding concerns

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents that live near Bear Creek are looking for answers after dealing with years of flooding and home repairs.

“There has got to be an explanation and a reason or a cause for us to be flooded since (Hurricane) Michael,” Bear Creek resident Mary Lynn Keller-Clements said.

Clements said she is asking local and state officials for help.

“We need help,” Clements said. “We need people to be accountable. We need guidance, we need advice, but we need those that are in charge to step up to the plate and own this with us. We have some resources we have manpower but we cannot do this alone.”

Angela Wadsworth also lives near Bear Creek. She says she feels like she should give up. If you look at her home, the foundation is cracking.

“So we have been battling this for a long time,” Wadsworth said. “I love it here, but honestly, I am ready to walk away. I just cannot do it anymore.”

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore says the loss of trees after Hurricane Michael and debris in the creek is causing the flooding.

“The county has no authority over the waterways,” Moore said. “So we are trying to work with state officials and talking to them and advocating on behalf of the citizens of Bay County to try and come up with a resolution.”

Moore believes the way to fix the flooding problem is to have money set aside to clean out Bear Creek.

We reached out to State Senator George Gainer, who said lawmakers will work with the county.

There will be a community meeting on Saturday at 5 p.m. where residents will share their concerns with community leaders. The meeting will be at the Outpost on South Bear Creek Road.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested after police say they found them unconscious in a car with a...
Two people arrested after apparent overdose with a baby in the back seat
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’
armed robbery in Callaway
One woman injured during armed robbery in Callaway
Lequentin Williams was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Outrigger Lounge in...
One Outrigger Lounge shooting suspect arrested, other still at large
One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force...
One injured in EOD explosion at Eglin Air Force Base

Latest News

Rain chances will be low for the weekend ahead.
Weekend Forecast
Arnold High School holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Arnold High School holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Pineapple Willy’s “Pay It Forward” event wrapped up a couple of weeks ago and brought in a huge...
Pineapple Willy’s “Pay It Forward” event racks up $100K
We spoke with the Air Traffic Manager of New York Air Route Traffic Center on 9/11, who is now...
Aviation Operations In The Air and On the Ground on 9/11