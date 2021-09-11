Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

The humidity will be on the increase this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weekend is going to get off to a nice and cool-ish start with low humidity values. Temperatures Saturday morning will be mainly in the 60s. As we move through the say Saturday winds will turn SE and bring moisture in from the Gulf. That will make things more humid as dew point temps return to the 70s. We will see a few sea breeze showers as well. Rain chances will be 20%. Temperatures will be warmer Sunday morning... mainly in the 70s. We will see a partly cloudy and warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be around 30%.

Get all the details on the weekend forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

