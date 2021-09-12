Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Republican Party held their first DeSantis boat parade Saturday and began the event with a tribute to the victims of 9/11.
According to a chairman, Mark McQueen gave a speech in remembrance of September 11, 2001.
Congressman Neal Dunn also paid tribute to 9/11.
The chairman said that in total they had around 300 boats attend the parade and they plan on having a similar event on September 10 of next year.
