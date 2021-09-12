Advertisement

A body found inside a car underwater

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the Pretty Bayou Boat Ramp in Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday, a body was found underwater near the Pretty Bayou Boat Ramp in Bay County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to a traffic crash on Shoreline Circle at 6 a.m. Officials said when they got there, a car was almost completely underwater at the end of the ramp. Both the Panama City Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to help.

Officers said they recovered a 35-year-old male from the driver’s seat.

“That person is deceased. They have been identified. And we are proceeding with a crash investigation accordingly,” Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Ethan Sumner said.

Officials said they did not find anyone else in the car or surrounding areas.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigators are currently looking more into this crash.

