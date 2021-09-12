Lynn Haven United Methodist Church hosts Comeback Sunday celebration

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven United Methodist Church is celebrating its comeback after these last few years left many without hope.

Hurricane Michael heavily damaged one of its campuses and completely wiped out the other. Once the group finally repaired the building, everything had to close due to COVID-19.

Sunday, the church held two special services and lunch, inviting everyone to come together and reflect on the hard times they continued to push past.

“It was traumatic no doubt about that. And then you throw a pandemic on board and we couldn’t worship together as a body of Christ and it was a long six months on that time frame. Today is kind of a representative of us rising up and coming back to our more normal state, whatever the new normal is,” Lynn Haven United Methodist Church Lead Usher Christopher Moore said.

Church leaders and members and were not only looking back on how far they have come but were looking forward to what they know will be a bright future.

“We kind of likened it to an athlete that recovers from a career-threatening injury. It’s one thing to get back on the field, it’s another thing than to excel at what you’re doing. And we really believe that the best days are yet to come,” Lynn Haven United Methodist Church Lead Pastor Craig Carter said.

Church members said they are grateful to have had each other to lean on. And many continue to show their generosity. The Comeback Sunday meal was paid for by one of the families.

