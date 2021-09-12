Panama City Flag Raising for 9/11

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, September 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Panama City Hall, held a flag-raising Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Many officials and locals came to the ceremony to pay their respect and to honor the lives lost. Congressman Neil Dunn, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, Panama City Fire Chief David Collier, were among some of the officials who reflected on the events that occurred 20 years ago.

Police Chief Mark Smith, gave a welcoming speech at the ceremony followed by Mia Caroll who sang the National Anthem.

There, was also a moment of silence for the families who grief over losing a loved one and for our fallen heroes.

Panama City Fire Chief, David Collier, rang the “Tolling of the Bell” followed by officials with 21 gun salute, followed by a helicopter flyover tribute.

On the seat of every chair was a flyer that read “We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember” a quote from President George W. Bush.

