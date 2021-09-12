Advertisement

Panama City Flag Raising for 9/11

American Flag Raising to remember lives lost on 9/11 attack
American Flag Raising to remember lives lost on 9/11 attack(City of Panama City)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, September 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Panama City Hall, held a flag-raising Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Many officials and locals came to the ceremony to pay their respect and to honor the lives lost. Congressman Neil Dunn, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, Panama City Fire Chief David Collier, were among some of the officials who reflected on the events that occurred 20 years ago.

Police Chief Mark Smith, gave a welcoming speech at the ceremony followed by Mia Caroll who sang the National Anthem.

There, was also a moment of silence for the families who grief over losing a loved one and for our fallen heroes.

Panama City Fire Chief, David Collier, rang the “Tolling of the Bell” followed by officials with 21 gun salute, followed by a helicopter flyover tribute.

On the seat of every chair was a flyer that read “We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember” a quote from President George W. Bush.

George W. Bush Quote
George W. Bush Quote(City of Panama City)

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force...
One injured in EOD explosion at Eglin Air Force Base
McQuaig is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Bonifay police...
Alabama man arrested after pulling gun on Bonifay police officer
COVID case numbers are dropping at local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals.
Ascension Sacred Heart’s latest COVID-19 numbers
armed robbery in Callaway
One woman injured during armed robbery in Callaway
Two people have been arrested after police say they found them unconscious in a car with a...
Two people arrested after apparent overdose with a baby in the back seat

Latest News

Adam Arias was working in the south tower when the attacks occurred, describing the chaos he...
Don Arias remembers brother lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Don Arias lost his brother in 9/11.
Don Arias 911
Rain chances will be low for the weekend ahead.
Weekend Forecast