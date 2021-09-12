Advertisement

South Walton Fire District runs to honor first responders on 9/11

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton Fire District members took this morning to honor and remember the 343 firefighters’ lives lost on 9/11.

According to the SWFD members ran a total of 3.43 miles on Highway 30A to honor the first responders.

SWFD officials said, “The devastation 20 years ago is heavy on our hearts but the dedication, resiliency, and sacrifice of all men and women in the American Fire Service can simply never be taken away.”

