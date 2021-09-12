Advertisement

St. Andrew Fall Seafood Festival

Krewe of St. Andrews held their annual Fall Seafood Festival
Krewe of St. Andrews held their annual Fall Seafood Festival(Krewe of St. Andrews)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m was Kreme of St. Andrews Fall Seafood Festival.

Vendors at fall seafood festival
Vendors at fall seafood festival(Krewe of St. Andrews)

The free event held live music, local seafood vendors, activities for kids as well as contests such as the Oyster Shucking Contest with a cash prize.

The local vendors at the event were; Hunt’s Oyster Bar and Seafood, Tarpon Dock Seafood Market, FINNS Island Style Grub, and Funky Mermaid Food Truck.

The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department hosted the children’s activities. The kids who caught the most rubber ducks in the pool won prizes. However, If a rubber duck had a star on the bottom, the kids had a chance to win the mega prize.

Vice President-elect, Moe Parker, said that “With the profits they make, they want to raise money for the local area.” He also added, “They create sponsorships for local colleges as well as other sponsorships for the local people in the area.”

The Krewe of St. Andrews encourages people to come and to meet the crew anytime and to be social.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force...
One injured in EOD explosion at Eglin Air Force Base
McQuaig is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Bonifay police...
Alabama man arrested after pulling gun on Bonifay police officer
COVID case numbers are dropping at local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals.
Ascension Sacred Heart’s latest COVID-19 numbers
armed robbery in Callaway
One woman injured during armed robbery in Callaway
Two people have been arrested after police say they found them unconscious in a car with a...
Two people arrested after apparent overdose with a baby in the back seat

Latest News

SWFD remembers 9/11 victims
South Walton Fire District runs to honor first responders on 9/11
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade.
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade
American Flag Raising to remember lives lost on 9/11 attack
Panama City Flag Raising for 9/11
Adam Arias was working in the south tower when the attacks occurred, describing the chaos he...
Don Arias remembers brother lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks