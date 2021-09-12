St. Andrew Fall Seafood Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m was Kreme of St. Andrews Fall Seafood Festival.

Vendors at fall seafood festival (Krewe of St. Andrews)

The free event held live music, local seafood vendors, activities for kids as well as contests such as the Oyster Shucking Contest with a cash prize.

The local vendors at the event were; Hunt’s Oyster Bar and Seafood, Tarpon Dock Seafood Market, FINNS Island Style Grub, and Funky Mermaid Food Truck.

The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department hosted the children’s activities. The kids who caught the most rubber ducks in the pool won prizes. However, If a rubber duck had a star on the bottom, the kids had a chance to win the mega prize.

Vice President-elect, Moe Parker, said that “With the profits they make, they want to raise money for the local area.” He also added, “They create sponsorships for local colleges as well as other sponsorships for the local people in the area.”

The Krewe of St. Andrews encourages people to come and to meet the crew anytime and to be social.

