Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Once we lose the daytime heating, showers and storms will end giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the mid-low 70s.

The second half of our weekend on Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms thanks to the seabreeze. Highs will average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

It will be a great beach and boating day with water temps in the mid to lower 80s. It will be mostly sunny with a 15 minute burn time so don’t forget the sunscreen! The rip current risk will be high so use caution when swimming and stay near a lifeguard. Seas will average 2-3 feet, winds will be out of the East at 10-15 knots, and there will be a light chop on the bay.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force...
One injured in EOD explosion at Eglin Air Force Base
McQuaig is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Bonifay police...
Alabama man arrested after pulling gun on Bonifay police officer
COVID case numbers are dropping at local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals.
Ascension Sacred Heart’s latest COVID-19 numbers
armed robbery in Callaway
One woman injured during armed robbery in Callaway
Two people have been arrested after police say they found them unconscious in a car with a...
Two people arrested after apparent overdose with a baby in the back seat

Latest News

Rain chances will be low for the weekend ahead.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances will be low for the weekend ahead.
Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast
Less humid and slightly cooler weather is returning to NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast