Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Once we lose the daytime heating, showers and storms will end giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the mid-low 70s.

The second half of our weekend on Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms thanks to the seabreeze. Highs will average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

It will be a great beach and boating day with water temps in the mid to lower 80s. It will be mostly sunny with a 15 minute burn time so don’t forget the sunscreen! The rip current risk will be high so use caution when swimming and stay near a lifeguard. Seas will average 2-3 feet, winds will be out of the East at 10-15 knots, and there will be a light chop on the bay.

