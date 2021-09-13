Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade.
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade
Krewe of St. Andrews held their annual Fall Seafood Festival
St. Andrew Fall Seafood Festival
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination

Latest News

George Wein, the Newport Jazz Festival co-founder who created a template for other influential...
George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after hit by projectile during recess
City of Mexico Beach welcomes new administrator.
City of Mexico Beach welcomes new city administrator
gcsc logo
Gulf Coast State College Foundation received more than $25,000 for scholarship programs