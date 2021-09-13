Chipola set to host baseball showcase this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The baseball field at Chipola will be rather busy this coming weekend. Chipola coach Jeff Johnson and his staff are hosting their annual fall High School Showcase, which gives area ballplayers a chance to get noticed! I caught up with coach Johnson to talk about this opportunity for local kids.

“Yeah Scott on September 18th we have our position player High School Showcase here at Chipola. It’s in conjunction with our Junior College Tournament as well starting on Friday, which runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But we do the position player showcase on Saturday at 8:30 in the morning. We’ll have high school kids from our area and all over. And it’s a great opportunity for kids to come out and be seen by scouts and multiple coaches. We normally have anywhere from 50 and a 100 colleges and pro scouts out here. So it’s a good chance to be seen by other people.”

The position players showcased Saturday starting at 8:30, the pitchers go Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Email Chipola assistant coach Anthony Burke at BurkeA@Chipola.edu for more information and on how to sign up.

