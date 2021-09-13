City of Mexico Beach welcomes new city administrator

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The City of Mexico Beach Administrator Mario Gisbert handed down the torch to a new administrator on Monday.

“It is a very good day. I get to slow down a little bit, and he gets to speed up and ramp up to all of the activities that are going on here,” Gisbert said.

Gisbert took the position two years ago and faced several challenges helping to rebuild Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael.

“We got them where they are on their feet,” Gisbert said. “They are in good standing, and it is a good opportunity for the next city manager to take over and roll with the ball take it to the finish”

The man challenged with crossing the finish line is Douglas Baber.

“The tee has been set; I am ready to go with all the FEMA money that they have got set up for the civic center, police station, and fire station here,” Baber said. “There are just so many possibilities to make this place better and to flourish.”

Baber is also looking forward to the family atmosphere in Mexico Beach.

“It just seems like everyone here is just an extension of your personal family,” Baber said. “I think that my children could grow up here, and it could be amazing, so I am looking forward to that opportunity.”

Gisbert will be showing Baber the ropes for the next three days.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.