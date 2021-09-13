Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College Foundation received more than $25,000 for scholarship programs

gcsc logo
gcsc logo(gulf coast state college foundation)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida College System Foundation Board donated $25,524 to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

According to the GCSC Foundation, the donations will be used for three scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship will be worth $14,361. The Bank of America “Dream Makers Scholarship” will be a $6,628 scholarship. The Helios Education Foundation First Generation Scholarship will be worth $4,535.

“The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is honored to be the recipient of three scholarships awarded by the Florida College System Foundation. We thank them deeply for their support of students as they seek a brighter future by continuing their educational pursuits,” said Dr. Sean Preston, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Foundation.

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and scholarships to students at Gulf Coast State College. Over the last 52 years, the foundation has given out more than 750 scholarships and donated more than $26 million for scholarships and programs.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade.
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade
Krewe of St. Andrews held their annual Fall Seafood Festival
St. Andrew Fall Seafood Festival
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination

Latest News

City of Mexico Beach welcomes new administrator.
City of Mexico Beach welcomes new city administrator
Florida had the first missing Children’s clearinghouse in the nation.
Florida Commemorates 23rd annual Missing Children’s Day
With the mask mandate ban back in effect, the Florida Department of Education is able to...
Districts keep mask mandates, even with ban back in force
Law enforcement is investigating a threating phone call made Monday to a Bay County high school.
J.R. Arnold High School went on lockdown after a threat