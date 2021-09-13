Gulf Coast State College Foundation received more than $25,000 for scholarship programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida College System Foundation Board donated $25,524 to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

According to the GCSC Foundation, the donations will be used for three scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship will be worth $14,361. The Bank of America “Dream Makers Scholarship” will be a $6,628 scholarship. The Helios Education Foundation First Generation Scholarship will be worth $4,535.

“The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is honored to be the recipient of three scholarships awarded by the Florida College System Foundation. We thank them deeply for their support of students as they seek a brighter future by continuing their educational pursuits,” said Dr. Sean Preston, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Foundation.

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and scholarships to students at Gulf Coast State College. Over the last 52 years, the foundation has given out more than 750 scholarships and donated more than $26 million for scholarships and programs.

