Advertisement

J.R. Arnold High School went on lockdown after a threat

Law enforcement is investigating a threating phone call made Monday to a Bay County high school.
Law enforcement is investigating a threating phone call made Monday to a Bay County high school.(WJHG)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - J.R. Arnold High School went on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon after a threatening phone call was made to the school.

According to officials with Bay District Schools, the high school followed standard procedures by evacuating students to Gavlak stadium. Law enforcement also arrived at the school.

Students are not allowed to enter the building until law enforcement gives the all-clear.

Parents have been alerted to pick up their children from the stadium.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade.
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade
Krewe of St. Andrews held their annual Fall Seafood Festival
St. Andrew Fall Seafood Festival
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination

Latest News

With the mask mandate ban back in effect, the Florida Department of Education is able to...
Districts keep mask mandates, even with ban back in force
The gate is worth up to $10,000.
Veteran’s Day gate giveaway
Gate Giveaway
Veteran Gate Giveaway
Comeback Sunday
Comeback Sunday