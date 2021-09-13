J.R. Arnold High School went on lockdown after a threat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - J.R. Arnold High School went on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon after a threatening phone call was made to the school.

According to officials with Bay District Schools, the high school followed standard procedures by evacuating students to Gavlak stadium. Law enforcement also arrived at the school.

Students are not allowed to enter the building until law enforcement gives the all-clear.

Parents have been alerted to pick up their children from the stadium.

The incident is currently under investigation.

