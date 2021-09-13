Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Nicholas makes landfall in Texas it will slowly move eastward through Louisiana and into Mississippi this week. That will allow for deeper moisture to stream over NWFL and bring us better rain chances into the weekend.

For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/lows in the low to mid 70s. On Tuesday we will see scattered storms (40%) develop w/highs in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Those rain chances will increase to 70% Wednesday through the weekend as we deal with the moisture from Nicholas over NWFL.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

