Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar, but we’ll watch the warm waters of the Gulf for a stray shower possible. Most will get away rain free this morning with just a slight chance at an afternoon storm. Skies are mostly cloudy and we’re back to feeling warm and humid.

Temperatures and dew points are now back into the 70s for most. Dress comfortably for a warm day ahead. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning we’ll still manage to get some sunshine to warm temperatures up. Highs today top out in the upper 80s.

With the tail end of a cold front south in the Gulf, and warm and moist southeasterly flow, we’ll set up a few scattered afternoon storms today. But attention turns to the west for better rain chances ahead in the forecast this week as Nicholas makes landfall in TX and LA.

As it diminishes into a depression and weak low tomorrow and into the midweek, it’ll still contain quite a bit of tropical moisture leading toward higher rain chances. We’ll see periods of rain return to the forecast largely Wednesday through Friday as the system slides toward the Mid-Atlantic states.

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with a spotty afternoon storm possible. Highs today around 88°. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances building into the mid to late week forecast.

