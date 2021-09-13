Veteran’s Day gate giveaway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One lucky veteran has a chance to win a free automated driveway gate!

Quality Gates has partnered up with Liftmaster to gift a gate worth between $8,000-$10,000 to a veteran in the community.

Organizers are asking for entries to be sent in the form of nominations. The entry window will close Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:59p CDT.

Entries can be emailed to Rebecca Eckles at rebecca@qualitygatesandopeners.com. You can also visit Quality Gates website here.

For more information on the giveaway, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

