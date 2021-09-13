Advertisement

Veteran’s Day gate giveaway

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One lucky veteran has a chance to win a free automated driveway gate!

Quality Gates has partnered up with Liftmaster to gift a gate worth between $8,000-$10,000 to a veteran in the community.

Organizers are asking for entries to be sent in the form of nominations. The entry window will close Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:59p CDT.

Entries can be emailed to Rebecca Eckles at rebecca@qualitygatesandopeners.com. You can also visit Quality Gates website here.

For more information on the giveaway, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade.
Bay County Republican Party holds DeSantis Parade
Krewe of St. Andrews held their annual Fall Seafood Festival
St. Andrew Fall Seafood Festival
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
Sunday, the church held two special services and lunch, inviting everyone to come together and...
Lynn Haven United Methodist Church hosts Comeback Sunday celebration

Latest News

Gate Giveaway
Veteran Gate Giveaway
Comeback Sunday
Comeback Sunday
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend
Sunday, the church held two special services and lunch, inviting everyone to come together and...
Lynn Haven United Methodist Church hosts Comeback Sunday celebration