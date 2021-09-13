Work & School Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we start the new work and school week on Monday, skies will be mostly sunny with 30% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours thanks to the seabreeze that will enhance lift for storm development. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Once we hit sunset and the temperatures begin to fall, any lingering showers and storms will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the mid to low 70s. Tuesday’s forecast will be rinse and repeat.

As we look towards the middle to end of the upcoming week, our rain chances will increase to 50-70%. As Tropical Storm Nicholas in the western Gulf moves northward, we will have a southerly influx of moisture which will lead to higher rain chances along with approximately 1-3 inches of rain.

By the time we get through Friday and into next weekend, a new ridge of high pressure is expected to build in over the region allowing the weather pattern to return normal. This means we will have a mix of sun and clouds, average rain coverage percentages between 30-50% in the afternoons, and seasonable temperatures. Highs each day this week into next weekend will generally be in the mid/upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

