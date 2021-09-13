WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first weekend of three of the WSL World Championship Softball Tournaments got underway in Panama City Beach this weekend. The series has been in PCB since 2002.

“It started as one weekend and we have built up in the 20 years we have built it up to three weekends,” Tournament Director Roger Foster said.

PCB this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.

On championship Sunday the final three teams were playing at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“We have been playing softball for about ten years this is our first time coming to Panama City Beach to play so we have really enjoyed the nice fields probably more than anything,” Player Erin Todd said.

Some players on a team from Kentucky were quite excited to be playing in the championship game.

“It is something we have been wanting to do since we have been playing softball is ya know, winning one of these big tournaments and get that ring everyone is talking about so we are ready to bring it home for sure,” Todd said.

Foster said every year the event gets bigger and bigger.

“This is our biggest weekend that we have had in the 20-something years w-s-l, it just keeps growing each year, we keep adding directors and different states,” Foster said.

Next weekend they will be back out playing PCB ll.

Foster says there will be nearly 250 teams playing from 28 different states.

