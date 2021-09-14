Advertisement

14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat

A child is facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a Bay County high school Monday.
A child is facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a Bay County high school Monday.(WJHG)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old Panama City child is facing charges after allegedly making a fake bomb threat to J.R. Arnold High School Monday afternoon.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Alex E. Solorio was charged with Principal to Making a False Bomb Threat for the call he allegedly made to Arnold High School. He was also charged with Making a False Bomb Threat for another incident that occurred in Pennsylvania.

BCSO reportedly received information from the North Strabane Township Police Department in Canonsburg, Pa., that Solorio may have made another threat on Sept. 9. Investigators reportedly met up with Solario and said they learned he allegedly called in a threat to Canon McMillan High School in Pennsylvania. In return, a student there agreed to allegedly call in the threat to Arnold on Sept. 13.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and further charges are expected in both incidents.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original Story

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - J.R. Arnold High School went on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon after a threatening phone call was made to the school.

According to officials with Bay District Schools, the high school followed standard procedures by evacuating students to Gavlak stadium. Law enforcement also arrived at the school.

Students are not allowed to enter the building until law enforcement gives the all-clear.

Parents have been alerted to pick up their children from the stadium.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Law enforcement is investigating a threating phone call made Monday to a Bay County high school.
J.R. Arnold High School went on lockdown after a threat
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend

Latest News

Nearly 80 percent of Leon County employees have the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vax mandate showdown coming
Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
It starts at 12 p.m. There will be food, fun, and freebies for all.
Local event celebrating caregivers and all they do for others
P.A.D Awareness Month
P.A.D Awareness Month