14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old Panama City child is facing charges after allegedly making a fake bomb threat to J.R. Arnold High School Monday afternoon.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Alex E. Solorio was charged with Principal to Making a False Bomb Threat for the call he allegedly made to Arnold High School. He was also charged with Making a False Bomb Threat for another incident that occurred in Pennsylvania.

BCSO reportedly received information from the North Strabane Township Police Department in Canonsburg, Pa., that Solorio may have made another threat on Sept. 9. Investigators reportedly met up with Solario and said they learned he allegedly called in a threat to Canon McMillan High School in Pennsylvania. In return, a student there agreed to allegedly call in the threat to Arnold on Sept. 13.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and further charges are expected in both incidents.

Original Story

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - J.R. Arnold High School went on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon after a threatening phone call was made to the school.

According to officials with Bay District Schools, the high school followed standard procedures by evacuating students to Gavlak stadium. Law enforcement also arrived at the school.

Students are not allowed to enter the building until law enforcement gives the all-clear.

Parents have been alerted to pick up their children from the stadium.

The incident is currently under investigation.

