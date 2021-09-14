Advertisement

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office adds new furry fighter

K-9 Dose will be one of two dogs on the drug taskforce in Calhoun County.
K-9 Dose will be one of two dogs on the drug taskforce in Calhoun County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is growing by four paws. K-9 Dose was given to the Sheriff’s Office by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in Perry, Florida.

K-9 Dose will be the second dog on the drug task force in Calhoun County and Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said he’s glad to have the extra set of paws.

“I have two squads, A and B, and so now, I anticipate that we’ll have a drug dog on each shift,” Sheriff Kimbrel said. “So at all times in Calhoun County, we will have a dog working, and that will be good.”

In addition to adding a dog to the force, some changes are being made within.

“The dog that we had in the beginning had a handler that was trained to handle the dog and use the dog, but he decided to hand the dog off to another patrol deputy,” Sheriff Kimbrel told us.

However, it takes time for a K-9 to become a handler’s best friend and for the duo to trust each other.

“The dog is already trained to do his job,” Sheriff Kimbrel said. “But then we have to connect the deputy with the dog where the handler can read the dog and know when he is indicating as to whether or not there are drugs present.”

Although Sheriff Kimbrel did not tell us exactly when the K-9s and handlers will be done training and ready to begin working, he said he anticipates it will be very soon.

