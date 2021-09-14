Advertisement

Doctor raising awareness for P.A.D. Awareness Month

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Patients who have heart disease or diabetes are at risk of blockages in their legs.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Arjay Mhatre joined us live to talk about some of the signs you should be on the lookout for during P.A.D. (Peripheral Arterial Disease) Awareness Month.

For more information on what Dr. Arjay Mhatre shared, you can watch the full interview above.

