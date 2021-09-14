Fall just the start of a busy school calendar for NBH senior Sam Dickerson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The next in our Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week features one Buccaneer who is committed to making the most of his senior year on the field, and beyond!

Sam Dickerson is taking advantage of all his time during his senior year at North Bay Haven. The Buccaneer plays running back and linebacker in the fall, weight lifts in the winter, and plays lacrosse in the spring all while maintaining a 3.3 GPA.

“I don’t know. I just keep up with it. I study.” Dickerson told us. “I do my homework. Study for the quiz, the test, and I make sure I’m doing everything right on the field.” That straight-laced attitude comes from his roots. “He comes from a military family,” North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal told us “so obviously he’s got great discipline, great upbringing, which is most of our kids if not all. He kind of rubs off on the young guys and kind of speaks for them sometimes, and that’s great.” Getting into a bittersweet senior season, Sam knows all his hard work now will pay off when it comes time for college.

“It’s preparing me for the workload, making sure that even if I’m stressed, I can perform to the best of my ability no matter the situation or climate.” As for his future? Coach Siegal is hoping a few doors open for him this season. “I know Sam wants to play college football, and we are going to hope he has a good senior season. He’s got good academics. That’s the most important thing, and then from there, we will just see what happens.” NewsChannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborskey, Bradley, and Fleming.

