Jackson County Recycling Center no longer accepting plastic

Jackson County Officials say if any illegal dumping occurs, they have security measures in place to take care of it.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Jackson County Recycling Center will no longer be accepting plastic, paper or glass.

Officials tell us this change has come for several reasons. One being it takes more money to recycle plastic than the county is able to get for it.

“When you’ve got a commodity, in this case, plastic, that we’re not able to have a return on and we’re investing a lot of time to actually make it a marketable product, the numbers just weren’t matching up,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said.

The second reason the county has done away with accepting plastic is that many people misuse recycling bins. Daniels said many people throw household garbage in the bins, resulting in contaminated recyclable materials that end up going to landfills. It is also difficult for the center to find and clean recyclable materials, due to a lack of manpower.

Since the change was put into place, many residents are searching for other places to recycle their plastic. However, according to Daniels, he doesn’t know of any other places nearby accepting plastic either.

“There is not a market for it; it’s really hard for people to get rid of,” said Daniels. “I’ve talked with other private vendors and the ones that are in the business are charging to take it because they’re not able to sell it.”

As for now, the recycling center will still be accepting cardboard, scrap metal and hazardous materials all year. However, Daniels says they are open to taking plastic again if the market goes back up.

