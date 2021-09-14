Advertisement

Local event celebrating caregivers and all they do for others

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Caregiver Appreciation Day is a day to celebrate the caregivers in the community and all they do for others. This event is for full-time family caregivers and those who are employed caregivers that care for those who are unable to care for themselves.

The event will take place on September 25th at 12 p.m. at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church Community Room. There will be food, fun, and freebies for everyone to enjoy. Organizers hope this event will allow caregivers to take time for themselves since they usually put everyone else before them.

You do need to register prior to the event if you plan to attend. You can do so here.

Event organizer Stephanie Grady Cole is also hoping to add more sponsors for the event. If you’d like to make a donation of any kind, you can contact Cole at stephaniecoleevents@gmail.com.

Cole is also working on an online course for caregivers. You can find out more information about the course by contacting Cole or attending the event.

To learn more about Caregiver Appreciation Day, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

