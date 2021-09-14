Mosley prepares for battle with Lincoln Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins are looking ahead to week four of the football regular season, and a step up in class in terms of this week’s opponent. The 3-0 Dolphins will host 2-1 Lincoln Friday night at Chapman Field.

Mosley finishing up a sweep of three Bay County rivals the first three weeks of the season. Convincing wins over Rutherford, Bay and Arnold, with the latter coming this past Friday night, taking them to that three and oh record. Certainly Mosley bigger, stronger, faster than their county brethren, and it helps some players from those other schools have migrated to Mosley. Whatever the case, the fins seem to be running on all cylinders under first year head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon, as the game against 2-1 Lincoln, approaches this week.

“So the thing that I’m most proud about, after our first three ballgames, I feel like our kids are playing really hard, and playing for each other.” Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon told me via Zoom Monday morning. “On the offensive side of the ball, going into the season we felt like we had a lot of playmakers, so it’s been nice, nice to see those guys make plays for us. And then it’s been great to see our defense fly around the ball, guys making plays and being able to force turnovers.”

This week the level of competition certainly jumps up. Lincoln is 2-1 and like Mosley, part of the 6A class’s Region One District Two. Coach Whiddon says he and his guys are happy for the challenge.

“Lincoln has the exact same expectations as we do. And they’re not just gonna hand it to you, they’re gonna make you go out there and earn it. Case in point, this past week, vs. Bartram Trail they were down 17 points in the second half and came back and won that football game. So those guys got a lot of pride. Lincoln has a lot of tradition as a football program. But at the same time we’re excited about it. We’re excited to play a good football team that we know is going to bring out the best in us, the best in our abilities.”

That game Friday at Tommy Oliver is set for 7:00 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

