Panama City commissioners look to raise water and sewer rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City residents will see an increase in water and sewer rates. Panama City Commissioners said they’re trying to get the best use out of taxpayer dollars.

The city decided on a 7.5% increase in water and sewer rates to continue to work towards fixing the infrastructure in the city. Commissioner Josh Street said this money will go towards things like fixing people’s pipes and flooding issues.

“It’s no surprise that we have a lot of things that we have to repair and we’re not making a whole lot of progress towards that. This is local taxpayer dollars, which isn’t contingent upon FEMA or any state agency, this is us fixing our own problems and it’s a start in the right direction,” said Street.

Street said they’re looking to possibly partner with the county on how to reduce rates countywide. This rate is not set in stone and is something that the commissioners plan to revisit each year if they can pass on savings to the consumer.

