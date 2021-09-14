Port St. Joe looking ahead to a trip north to take on rival Wewahitchka

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The folks in Gulf County are looking ahead to what should be a pretty good ballgame in Wewahitchka Friday night. Coach Johns and his Gators getting set to host coach Jones and his Tiger Sharks of Port St. Joe.

The two teams with opposite records after two games. The Gators with some tough luck, find themselves 0-2. A one point loss in overtime at Liberty to start the season. And this one point loss to Rutherford coming last week. So they could easily be 2-0. That’s the record the Sharks find themselves with after their first two games. An opening win over Marianna, followed up by a win at Jefferson, both with a final score of 36-0, so a very good start for coach Jones’ squad. Actually St. Joe was supposed to have three games behind them at this point, but last week’s game with Vernon had to be canceled because of issues at Vernon. Coach Jones took that in stride!

“We had some guys with rolled ankles, knees, backs, you know a couple of other issues.” St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones told via Zoom Tuesday. “So we just said hey it’s not a bad thing. We’ll take this week, get healthy, rest up. We play Wewa Friday, then Rutherford and then we’re off again. So it kind of gives us a little bit of a break in between. To get healthy. And we got to put in some new stuff that we didn’t necessarily have time to do before. So offensively, defensively, some personnel along with that.”

For coach Jones, this will be a first taste of this rivalry since their meeting last season was a victim to the COVID delayed start to the season.

“This is my first one, first time St. Joe and Wewa playing each other.” said coach Jones. “So I don’t know exactly what to expect. I know Monday, or yesterday we had a great practice, the kids were excited. I’m sure it’s the same thing up a little bit north of us. I’m sure they’re excited as well to get this game going. We play in Wewa, hoping there’s a good crowd, a good atmosphere. And just excited to get to play.”

That game Friday set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

