Advertisement

Rutherford High School opens welding lab

The next generation of welders are being educated at Rutherford High School.
The next generation of welders are being educated at Rutherford High School.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The next generation of welders are being educated at Rutherford High School.

The Panama City school held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning for its new welding lab. The classroom houses state-of-the-art technology like virtual reality headsets to give students the sensation of real-time welding.

Ram students will be able to start honing their welding skills as early as their freshman year.

”A lot more kids are interested in it now that we have the actual resources to do it. A lot of kids want to explore, you can try different classes in high school and there’s always new things to try. And I noticed kids like to try something to get more involved,” Logan Greene, a Rutherford High School student, said.

After graduation, Rutherford students that complete the coursework can enroll directly into Haney Technical Center’s welding program.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Law enforcement is investigating a threating phone call made Monday to a Bay County high school.
J.R. Arnold High School went on lockdown after a threat
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend

Latest News

P.A.D Awareness Month
Doctor raising awareness for P.A.D. Awareness Month
COVID-19 cases have dropped in Florida, but experts say this may not last long as people start...
COVID numbers improving, but may be short-lived
Nearly 80 percent of Leon County employees have the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vax mandate showdown coming
A child is facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a Bay County high school Monday.
14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat