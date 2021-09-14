Rutherford High School opens welding lab

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The next generation of welders are being educated at Rutherford High School.

The Panama City school held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning for its new welding lab. The classroom houses state-of-the-art technology like virtual reality headsets to give students the sensation of real-time welding.

Ram students will be able to start honing their welding skills as early as their freshman year.

”A lot more kids are interested in it now that we have the actual resources to do it. A lot of kids want to explore, you can try different classes in high school and there’s always new things to try. And I noticed kids like to try something to get more involved,” Logan Greene, a Rutherford High School student, said.

After graduation, Rutherford students that complete the coursework can enroll directly into Haney Technical Center’s welding program.

