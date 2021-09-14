Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain is on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Nicholas slowly moves east we will see enhanced rain chances in the days ahead as Nicholas pulls deep moisture over our area. Rainfall totals will be between 2-5″ with the heaviest totals west and light totals east. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s under cloudy skies. Winds will be East at 5mph. On Wednesday we will see highs in the low 80s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will be at 80%. Some of the rain could be quite heavy as well. The rain chances will be 70-80% thru Saturday before gradually decreasing next week.

