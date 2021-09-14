Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite once again with quite a bit of cloud cover passing through our skies. But we’re only seeing a few stray light showers around. However, rain chances will look a bit better by the end of the afternoon and into the evening commute as opposed to the morning drive. So keep the umbrellas handy for the possibility of a few late day storms across NWFL.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid out the door with temperatures and dew points in the low to mid 70s. With the mostly cloudy skies around for much of the day, and only some sunshine mixing in, highs only reach the upper 80s this afternoon.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to trek a little more northeast in Texas late today we’ll see some of it’s moisture reaching across the Northern Gulf Coast states with possibility of a few light showers picking up across Mobile and Pensacola to our west. There’s slight chance a few light showers could reach Okaloosa and Walton Counties. A weak sea breeze front from the southeast may also add in a few showers or storms developing late in the afternoon for areas southeast of Hwy231. While there’s a couple different reasons a shower or storm could develop today, only about 30% of the Panhandle could see the rain.

Rain chances look more likely heading into the mid to late week as Nicholas treks more east across Louisiana spreading moisture across the Northern Gulf Coast. Coverage of storms should be a bit higher over NWFL, but not necessarily all day rain fests. Nicholas will be weakening over Louisiana as it moves slowly east, and the moisture from the storms will come in waves, on and off, or periodically.

So we’ll expect some decent rounds of rain from Wednesday through Friday in NWFL, gradually diminishing over the weekend. About 1-3 inches of rain is possible through this period with the higher totals along the coast and the further west you live in NWFL, say Walton & Okaloosa Counties. Lesser amounts in this range will be found further east in the Panhandle with those east of the Apalachicola River seeing less than 1 inch.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and some rumbles of thunder showing up in the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in an unsettled stretch of weather from Wednesday through Friday, with rain chances diminishing through the weekend after 1-3″ of rain through this period.

