Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite once again with quite a bit of cloud cover passing through our skies. But we’re only seeing a few stray light showers around. However, rain chances will look a bit better by the end of the afternoon and into the evening commute as opposed to the morning drive. So keep the umbrellas handy for the possibility of a few late day storms across NWFL.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid out the door with temperatures and dew points in the low to mid 70s. With the mostly cloudy skies around for much of the day, and only some sunshine mixing in, highs only reach the upper 80s this afternoon.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to trek a little more northeast in Texas late today we’ll see some of it’s moisture reaching across the Northern Gulf Coast states with possibility of a few light showers picking up across Mobile and Pensacola to our west. There’s slight chance a few light showers could reach Okaloosa and Walton Counties. A weak sea breeze front from the southeast may also add in a few showers or storms developing late in the afternoon for areas southeast of Hwy231. While there’s a couple different reasons a shower or storm could develop today, only about 30% of the Panhandle could see the rain.

Rain chances look more likely heading into the mid to late week as Nicholas treks more east across Louisiana spreading moisture across the Northern Gulf Coast. Coverage of storms should be a bit higher over NWFL, but not necessarily all day rain fests. Nicholas will be weakening over Louisiana as it moves slowly east, and the moisture from the storms will come in waves, on and off, or periodically.

So we’ll expect some decent rounds of rain from Wednesday through Friday in NWFL, gradually diminishing over the weekend. About 1-3 inches of rain is possible through this period with the higher totals along the coast and the further west you live in NWFL, say Walton & Okaloosa Counties. Lesser amounts in this range will be found further east in the Panhandle with those east of the Apalachicola River seeing less than 1 inch.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and some rumbles of thunder showing up in the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in an unsettled stretch of weather from Wednesday through Friday, with rain chances diminishing through the weekend after 1-3″ of rain through this period.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Law enforcement is investigating a threating phone call made Monday to a Bay County high school.
J.R. Arnold High School went on lockdown after a threat
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida

Latest News

Rain chances will be higher on Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be higher on Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a few stray showers are all that will develop in the early...
Monday Forecast
Showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon.
Work & School Week Forecast