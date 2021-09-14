Advertisement

Vaccine mandate showdown coming

Vaccine mandates remain in place for employees of Leon County, Florida’s Capital County,...
Vaccine mandates remain in place for employees of Leon County, Florida’s Capital County, following the Governor’s threat of a $5,000 fine per employee.(WJHG/WECP)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Vaccine mandates remain in place for employees of Leon County, Florida’s Capital County, following the Governor’s threat of a $5,000 fine per employee.

County administrators are not backing down.

Leon County Administrator Vince Long said the county is sticking with a requirement that all employees be vaccinated or face being fired on October 1st.

“We have a responsibility to ensure a ready workforce in Leon County to ensure that our workforce is ready and prepared to respond to the needs of our community,” Long said.

But the Governor continues to see the mandate differently.

“We shouldn’t deprive someone of their livelihoods and their jobs based on this issue,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Language in an emergency management bill this year appears to allow the governor to invalidate city and county measures. Long said federal decisions are on the county’s side.

“Well, the courts have held that vaccinations do not infringe on people’s rights or liberties. So, that’s what we hang our hat on,” Long said.

So far there have been 36 exemptions granted to employees, mostly for medical reasons. Having had the virus won’t get an exemption.

We met Daniel at the county work facility, but he wouldn’t give us his last name.

“I’ve been vaccinated and I know a few that don’t and won’t, but not very many,” Daniel said.

We also talked to a man who asked to remain anonymous. He is not a county employee but faces a similar mandate.

“I think that’s one step away from telling somebody, ‘Hey, you’ve got to lose x or y number of pounds if you want to work at this establishment,’” the man told us.

Like many of the COVID-era requirements, unless one side backs down, the only resolution here appears to be in the courts.

Leon County said the vaccination rate among its 750 employees has gone from 50 to 80 percent since the mandate was announced six weeks ago. In addition to the county, several cities have also mandated a shot.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old male was found underwater near the...
A body found inside a car underwater
Law enforcement is investigating a threating phone call made Monday to a Bay County high school.
J.R. Arnold High School went on lockdown after a threat
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
PCB l this weekend had 174 teams playing, around 2,500 players.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 1 started this weekend

Latest News

P.A.D Awareness Month
Doctor raising awareness for P.A.D. Awareness Month
The next generation of welders are being educated at Rutherford High School.
Rutherford High School opens welding lab
COVID-19 cases have dropped in Florida, but experts say this may not last long as people start...
COVID numbers improving, but may be short-lived
Nearly 80 percent of Leon County employees have the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vax mandate showdown coming