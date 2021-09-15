Advertisement

Bay County Commissioners vote to keep millage rate the same

By Tony Reese
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are planning to keep the millage rate the same for yet another year.

Tuesday night, Bay County Commissioners voted to maintain the current millage rate of 5.06

For those unsure of what a millage rate is, it’s an ad valorem tax on the value of a property.

According to Commissioner Robert Carroll, the millage rate has decreased or remained the same in the county over the past five years.

”We look at the projects that need to be done this year. Sometimes we have to put a project off a year. Sometimes we have to put equipment off a year, it’s no different than running your household or your business. You work with what you have and what you’re able to work with. Again it’s always easier to raise taxes, but we’re able to actually lower building fees and we’re able to lower utility rates for our residents that have retail service,” Carroll said.

He adds the county will look to slightly increase its budget due to increased funding from Hurricane Michael and other funding projects.

That will allow for larger projects which will increase the budget.

He re-iterates however the tax rate, the county millage rate will not increase.

