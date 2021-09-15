Advertisement

FSU PC gets $11.5 million grant for cybersecurity program

By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, Florida State University Panama City got a chunk of change to fund its cybersecurity program.

The directors of Triumph Gulf Coast gave an $11.5 million grant to the Advancing Science and Career Education in New Technologies (ASCENT) program.

FSU PC Dean Randy Hanna said the grant is to expand cyber security offering across the northwest Florida area.

“It’s going to be critical that we have a trained workforce across northwest Florida, that we’re prepared to help meet the needs of the future and Florida State is ready to do that,” he said.

Originally, the Triumph Gulf Coast money came from the BP oil spill back in 2010.

“What the legislator wanted to do under the leadership of Senate President Don Gates was to make sure that we had the money for the economic future and the economic foundation,” Hanna said.

Hanna mentioned where and how the school will be entitled for getting this grant money. He said that there were three different aspects of how the ASCENT project will help our locals.

“(We’re) looking to provide industry certifications and cooperations with high school schools, especially in their career academy. Number two, we’ll be looking at expanding our programs here in Panama City and on the Tallahassee campus. Then finally, we’ll be looking at continuing education, executive education, and especially transferring military,” he said.

The grant is estimated to create 3,280 industry-recognized certifications and credentials.

To find out more information about the ASCENT project, click here.

