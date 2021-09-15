Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport holds Grand Opening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The next time your flight gets canceled or you just need a place to stay near the local airport, you may want to consider this new hotel.

On Tuesday, community leaders and members of the saint joe company gathered for the official ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport.

The new hotel actually opened back in July.

The facility has 143 guest rooms, as well as meeting space, a pool, and a fitness center plus the garden grille & bar, a full-service restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

”We’re really really proud to be the first hotel out here by the airport and the first major business. Obviously, we’re in a very good location. You can see us when you go to the airport and when you return from the airport picking somebody up. So we’re really excited to be that first hotel out here,” Katja Chatfield, Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport General Manager said.

With the addition of this new hotel. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has been able to build a new beneficial partnership.

That’s according to the airport’s Executive Director Parker McClellan.

”The airport has added, the hotel as one of our tenants. Even though they’re not on our property. We think it’s important that we create the partnership between the Hilton Garden Inn and the airport staff,” McClellan said.

McClellan adds the partnership allows hotel officials to attend tenant meetings and become involved in a lot of the airport activities.

He says it also helps build beneficial communication between both the business and the airport.

