Hurricane Ida relief supplies are still being collected locally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local businesses are still collecting items to take up to Hurricane Ida survivors. Through the month of September, the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors is collecting relief supplies.

Supplies needed are: flashlights, batteries, tarps, diapers, baby wipes, garbage bags, towels, work gloves, fans, sunscreen, snacks, shovels, rakes, cleaning supplies, paper goods, gift cards for gas, food, and building supplies.

There are six different locations items can be dropped off at.

Those locations are: Florida Showcase Realty in Marianna, Elite Realty in Chipley, Think Real Estate on Highway 77 in Panama City, Central Panhandle Association of Realtors in Panama City, Beachy Beach Real Estate on PCB Parkway in Panama City Beach, and Coldwell Banker Realty on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

The final day to stuff the truck is September 30th. On that day, organizers will be at the Panama City Mall from 8 a.m. till noon.

Those supplies will head to Louisiana on October 1st.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.