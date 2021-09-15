Indiana man drowns near Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Indiana man’s body was found floating near Crab Island in Okaloosa County Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the 46-year-old was found floating in the water just south of Destin’s Marler Bridge by boaters.

Officials say the man and some friends had rented a pontoon boat Tuesday morning and anchored it off Crab Island.

A short time later, deputies say the man told friends he was going to swim to the beach to collect shells but deputies say he never returned.

