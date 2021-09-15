Local dentist office offering free services Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Smiles is hosting a free dentistry day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

Some of the services they will be offering include cleanings, fillings and extractions. Patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis.

For more information on this event, you can watch the video attached to this web article.

