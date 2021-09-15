Advertisement

Local dentist office offering free services Saturday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Smiles is hosting a free dentistry day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

Some of the services they will be offering include cleanings, fillings and extractions. Patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis.

For more information on this event, you can watch the video attached to this web article.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
A child is facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a Bay County high school Monday.
14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend

Latest News

Grimes was best known for getting the website for the Florida Supreme Court on the internet,...
Goodbye Justice Grimes, 93
Daily case averages are at their lowest point since late July and hospitalizations are lower...
Newly available COVID data not enough to quell public records lawsuit
Walton County Fire Rescue and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department have partnered to bring more...
Two local fire departments team up to provide medical care
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall receiving grant money to aid in Hurricane Michael rebuild
He shared tips and recommendations on how to keep kids healthy this school year.
Local physician shares recommendations on how to keep kids healthy this school year