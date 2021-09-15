Local physician shares recommendations on how to keep kids healthy this school year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids are back in full swing for the school year. Wednesday morning, we were joined by a special guest to talk about recommendations on how to keep them healthy while back in school.

Dr. Roman Nation from Nation’s Best Family Health care shared those tips.

For parents, he recommends having every eligible family member in a household vaccinated. He also says for parents to pay attention to any COVID-19 symptoms that may be present in a family. Keep kids at home if they are sick.

Dr. Nation says for parents to make the best decisions for themselves and their family.

To hear more about what Dr. Nation had to share on how to keep kids healthy this school year, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.