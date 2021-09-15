Advertisement

Two local fire departments team up to provide medical care

Walton County Fire Rescue and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department have partnered to bring more...
Walton County Fire Rescue and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department have partnered to bring more resources to locals.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department have partnered to bring more resources to locals.

The Walton County Fire Rescue donated medical supplies to Liberty’s stock and gave it access to Walton’s inventory management software. This would allow Liberty to order supplies they need that Walton would provide.

Back in May, Liberty entered into a mutual aid agreement with Walton to help provide medical treatment to Walton County residents. Walton fire officials conduct training with Liberty volunteers quarterly.

“Ensuring that the residents of Walton County are provided with the best medical care possible is our top priority,” said Walton County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Tracey Vause. “This partnership with Liberty Volunteer Fire Department will ensure our volunteer firefighters and emergency responders are equipped with all of the supplies and training necessary to provide patients with the highest quality care.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
A child is facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a Bay County high school Monday.
14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend

Latest News

Grimes was best known for getting the website for the Florida Supreme Court on the internet,...
Goodbye Justice Grimes, 93
Daily case averages are at their lowest point since late July and hospitalizations are lower...
Newly available COVID data not enough to quell public records lawsuit
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall receiving grant money to aid in Hurricane Michael rebuild
He shared tips and recommendations on how to keep kids healthy this school year.
Local physician shares recommendations on how to keep kids healthy this school year