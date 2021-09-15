Two local fire departments team up to provide medical care

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department have partnered to bring more resources to locals.

The Walton County Fire Rescue donated medical supplies to Liberty’s stock and gave it access to Walton’s inventory management software. This would allow Liberty to order supplies they need that Walton would provide.

Back in May, Liberty entered into a mutual aid agreement with Walton to help provide medical treatment to Walton County residents. Walton fire officials conduct training with Liberty volunteers quarterly.

“Ensuring that the residents of Walton County are provided with the best medical care possible is our top priority,” said Walton County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Tracey Vause. “This partnership with Liberty Volunteer Fire Department will ensure our volunteer firefighters and emergency responders are equipped with all of the supplies and training necessary to provide patients with the highest quality care.”

