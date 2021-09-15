Tyndall receiving grant money to aid in Hurricane Michael rebuild

STARKE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday $3.4 million has been awarded to Florida communities, including Bay County, to bolster military facilities and fund programs to improve military-community relations.

State officials said Bay County will receive $250,000 through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program to provide needed repairs to the Tyndall Air Force Base and Mexico Beach water supply impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Governor DeSantis also said $90,000 has been awarded to the Bay Defense Alliance from funding through the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program. This money will help continue Hurricane Michael rebuilding efforts and assist Tyndall with community support and partnerships as the Base implements new aircraft programs.

The Economic Development Council of Okaloosa County will also receive $90,000 to encourage economic diversification for the community surrounding Eglin Air Force Base and to facilitate STEM cluster development opportunities for entrepreneurs, defense contractors, and non-defense STEM sectors.

