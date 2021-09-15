Advertisement

Tyndall receiving grant money to aid in Hurricane Michael rebuild

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help Tyndall continue with its rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Michael.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday $3.4 million has been awarded to Florida communities, including Bay County, to bolster military facilities and fund programs to improve military-community relations.

State officials said Bay County will receive $250,000 through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program to provide needed repairs to the Tyndall Air Force Base and Mexico Beach water supply impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Governor DeSantis also said $90,000 has been awarded to the Bay Defense Alliance from funding through the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program. This money will help continue Hurricane Michael rebuilding efforts and assist Tyndall with community support and partnerships as the Base implements new aircraft programs.

The Economic Development Council of Okaloosa County will also receive $90,000 to encourage economic diversification for the community surrounding Eglin Air Force Base and to facilitate STEM cluster development opportunities for entrepreneurs, defense contractors, and non-defense STEM sectors.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
A child is facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a Bay County high school Monday.
14-year-old Panama City teen charged in alleged fake bomb threat
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted to create the “Triumph Horizon Award” to be given to...
Triumph brings over $100 million to Northwest Florida
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend

Latest News

Grimes was best known for getting the website for the Florida Supreme Court on the internet,...
Goodbye Justice Grimes, 93
Daily case averages are at their lowest point since late July and hospitalizations are lower...
Newly available COVID data not enough to quell public records lawsuit
Walton County Fire Rescue and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department have partnered to bring more...
Two local fire departments team up to provide medical care
He shared tips and recommendations on how to keep kids healthy this school year.
Local physician shares recommendations on how to keep kids healthy this school year